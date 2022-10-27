Gardaí investigating killing of Stefan Posschier extend appeal to social media contacts

Stefan Posschier (65) was found dead at a house in Rattin, near Kinnegad, Co Westmeath.

Gardaí investigating the death of Stefan Posschier (65) in Mullingar have appealed for anyone who spoke to him in person or on social media in the days before he was fatally assaulted to come forward.

Investigating gardaí have identified a “person of interest” in their inquiries, Garda sources said. However, no arrests have been made to date.

The deceased was known in the local area as a fortune-teller who read tarot cards. It is understood emigrated to Ireland from Belgium a number of years ago.

In a statement on Thursday, gardaí said an incident room had been established at Mullingar Garda station and the investigation was being carried out under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

Confirming the identity of the deceased as Stefan Nivelles Posschier, gardaí said shortly after 6pm on Tuesday they were alerted to the discovery of a body of a male at a house in Rattin, near Kinnegad, Co Westmeath. Mr Posschier was violently assaulted and died as a result of his injuries.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. The results are not being released for operational reasons.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation, gardaí said.

Investigators said they would like to speak to any person who met or saw Mr Posschier, or interacted with him on social media, on the days prior to the discovery of his body on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 25th.

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted at the incident room in Mullingar Garda station on 044 9384000, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or through any Garda station.