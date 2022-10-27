The doubling of fines for range of road-safety offences comes into effect from today. File photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

The doubling of fines for a range of motoring offences — including speeding, not wearing seat belts and using a mobile phone while driving — comes into effect today.

In all, penalties for 16 road safety offences have risen 100 per cent, ahead of three new charges being introduced in the new year.

Motorists caught speeding will see fines go from €80 to €160, while those not wearing a seat belt or using a mobile phone while driving will receive a €120 penalty, up from €60.

Learner drivers will also see a hike in fines, up from €80 to €160 if found driving unaccompanied by a qualified driver, and an increase from €60 to €120 for not displaying ‘L’ and ‘N’ plates.

Fines for failing to ensure that a child is properly restrained will go from €60 to €120.

Announcing the fine increases, Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton said they were being brought in on the back of an increase in road deaths.

As of Thursday, 122 people were killed on the road, up 11 on the same day last year.

“These fines have not increased since they were introduced, in some cases almost 20 years ago. Increasing fines for road offences will act as a stronger deterrent to those who choose to break our life-saving rules of the road,” she said.

New offences planned for the new year include for the misuse of a disabled parking permit, illegally parking in an electric charging bay and breaching a HGV ban and entering a specified public road without a valid permit.

Liz O’Donnell, chairwoman of the Road Safety Authority (RSA), said speed continues to be a contributory factor to fatal collisions in Ireland.

“Analysis ... shows that one quarter of driver fatalities with a record of their actions available were exceeding a safe speed,” she said.

“It is timely as we head into a high-risk bank holiday and should help put us on the path to reduce deaths and serious injuries by 50 per cent by the end of the decade.”

If a driver fails to pay a fine within a 28-day period it increases to €180 or €240. Failure to pay after a further 28 day period increases the fine further to €240 or €320.

Drivers caught speeding will also get three penalty points on their licence. Those with 12 penalty points over three years will be disqualified from driving for six months. A lower threshold of seven points applies for learner and novice drivers.

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae said the plans to double fines for motoring offences as “crazy” with no consideration for the public.

Mr Healy Rae told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland: “This was something that was started by the former minister for transport Shane Ross, and since Shane Ross introduced the legislation at that time the amount of road deaths, very sadly, has actually increased year-on-year since that time.”

The doubling of fines was to do with revenue not with reducing deaths on the roads, he said. “I would like to see past and present ministers having to wake up to this reality that coming along and increasing penalty points, which I know is not the case now, but doubling the fines, that is not a sensible way about tackling this most serious problem.

“Imagine a fine going from €60 to €120, doubling the fine — what do they think? That people are made of money?”