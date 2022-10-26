Death of man (60s) in Westmeath treated as suspicious

The house in Rattin near Miltownpass, Westmeath where the body of a man in his 60's was found in unexplained circumstances on Tuesday night. Photograph: Colin Keegan / Collins Dublin

The death of a man in his 60s whose body was found in a home in Co Westmeath on Tuesday evening is currently being treated as suspicious by Garda investigators.

The deceased was found dead in a home in Rattin, a rural area near Milltownpass, shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.

The Garda Technical Bureau carried out a technical examination at the home where the body was found to try and establish what may have happened. The body was removed from the scene earlier on Wednesday.

A Garda investigation was opened following the discovery of the body, with gardaí stating the man died in as of yet “unexplained circumstances”.

A postmortem examination of the body is due to take place, which will likely determine the course of the Garda inquiry.

One Garda source said investigating gardaí were currently treating the death of the man as “suspicious”, as they awaited the results of the postmortem.