Man seriously injured after assault by four people in Portlaoise

Gardaí appealing for witnesses to the incident on Coote Street in early hours of Sunday

22/01/2021 ****FILE PHOTO **** A Garda Car at the CHQ building at The IFSC in Dublin's city Centre yesterday.Garda in Store Street investigating the serious assault that occurred on the pedestrian walkway, between Georges Dock and Custom House Quay IFSC Dublin 1 on Wednesday night 20th January 2021 have made an arrest. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

The man was assaulted on Coote Street about 1.20am on Sunday last, according to a Garda statement. File photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mary Carolan
Tue Oct 25 2022 - 07:06

A man, in his 40s, has been seriously injured after being assaulted by a group of four people in Co Laois on Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the assault in Portlaoise last weekend.

The assault happened on Coote Street about 1.20am on Sunday last, according to a Garda statement.

The man was walking on Coote Street when he was approached by a group of four people and assaulted, the statement said.

He was seriously injured during the incident and is being treated for his injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening, in St James’s Hospital, Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who was around the area Coote Street between 1.20am and 1.30am on Sunday, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam), to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Mary Carolan is the Legal Affairs Correspondent of the Irish Times

