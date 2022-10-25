Man seriously injured after assault by four people in Portlaoise

The man was assaulted on Coote Street about 1.20am on Sunday last, according to a Garda statement. File photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A man, in his 40s, has been seriously injured after being assaulted by a group of four people in Co Laois on Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the assault in Portlaoise last weekend.

The assault happened on Coote Street about 1.20am on Sunday last, according to a Garda statement.

The man was walking on Coote Street when he was approached by a group of four people and assaulted, the statement said.

READ MORE

He was seriously injured during the incident and is being treated for his injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening, in St James’s Hospital, Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who was around the area Coote Street between 1.20am and 1.30am on Sunday, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam), to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.