Man (60s) dies after being found with ‘unexplained injuries’ in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the death in unexplained circumstances of a man in Dublin 15 in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At about 2.15am, gardaí received reports of a man with unexplained injuries on the Old Navan Road in Mulhuddart.

The man, in his early 60s, was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he was later pronounced dead. A postmortem will be conducted on Saturday at the Dublin City Mortuary, the results of which will determine the course of the garda investigation.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing to any person who were in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North, the Old Navan Road and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and surrounding areas between 12am and 3am, and observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

Any road users (particularly taxi drivers) or pedestrians who were travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera or dash-cam footage are asked to make this available to the inquiry.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.