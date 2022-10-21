Operation Tara nets €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine in Dublin raid

Drugs seized as part of an Operation Tara raid in Sandyford, Co Dublin, on October 20th. Photograph courtesy of An Garda Síochána

More than €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine has been seized during a search in south County Dublin.

Shortly before 7.30pm on Thursday evening, gardaí attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region East Divisional Drug Unit raided a house in Sandyford, Dublin 18, and during the course of a search discovered an estimated €560,000 worth of heroin and €490,000 worth of cocaine.

A man and woman, both aged in their 50s, were arrested in relation to the seizure. Both are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Dundrum Garda station. They can be held for up to seven days.

All of the drugs seized are subject to analysis. The investigation is ongoing.

Operation Tara is an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug-trafficking networks at international, national and local levels.