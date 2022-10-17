Gardaí arrest fifth man over murder of Tom Dooley in Co Kerry graveyard

Tom Dooley was remembered as a loving husband and father at his funeral mass in Tullamore last Thursday when hundreds gathered to pay their last respects.

Gardaí have arrested a fifth man for questioning as part of their investigation into the murder of a father-of-seven while attending a funeral in Co Kerry earlier this month.

Detectives investigating the murder of Tom Dooley (43) from Hazelwood Drive in Killarney arrested a 28-year-old man at an address in Cork City at around 6pm and brought him to Tralee for questioning.

The man, who was known to the deceased, is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they must be charged or released.

The man is the fifth person to be arrested by gardaí investigating the killing of Mr Dooley who was fatally assaulted while attending a funeral at New Rath Cemetery in Rathass, Tralee on October 5th.

Mr Dooley’s brother, Patrick Dooley (35) with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney was charged on October 7th with the murder of Thomas Dooley

A day later, Mr Dooley’s cousin and brother-in-law, also Thomas Dooley (41) of Bay 10, The Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Co Cork was also charged with the murder of the deceased, Thomas Dooley.

Both men were initially remanded in custody by Judge David Waters to appear at Tralee District Court last Wednesday and they have since been further remanded to appear again on October 26th.

Gardaí have also arrested two other men for questioning about the killing — a 40 year old man was arrested in Tralee on October 11th and a 32-year-old man was arrested in Cork on October 12th.

Both men, who were also known to the deceased, were later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in respect of both man, said a garda spokesman.

Meanwhile the deceased, Tom Dooley was remembered as a loving husband and father at his funeral mass in Tullamore last Thursday when hundreds gathered to pay their last respects.

Mass celebrant, Fr Joe Gallagher said that the thoughts and prayers of everyone were with Mr Dooley’s widow, Siobhán and his three sons and four daughters at this time of sudden and sad loss.

Mr Dooley is survived by his widow, Siobhán and children, Nora, Rosaleen, Siobhán, Thomas, Charles, John and Angel, who range in age from 22 down to eight years of age.