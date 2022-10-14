Gardaí release fourth man arrested in Dooley murder probe

Thomas Dooley was killed, and a woman injured, following an attack at a family funeral in Tralee.

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the DPP after releasing without charge a 32-year-old man arrested for questioning about the murder of a 43-year-old father of seven while attending a funeral in Co Kerry last week.

Detectives investigating the murder of Thomas Dooley at New Rath Cemetery at Rathass in Tralee arrested the man at an address in Cork city at around 1pm on Wednesday and brought him to Tralee Garda Station for questioning.

The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they must be released or charged, and the Garda Press confirmed on Friday that the man had been released without charge.

The man, who was known to the deceased, Thomas Dooley, was the fourth person to be arrested by gardaí investigating the killing and follows the arrest of a 35-year-old man in Killarney last Thursday, a 41-year-old man in Cork last Friday and a 40-year-old man in Tralee on Tuesday.

Gardaí previously charged Patrick Dooley (35) from Arbutus Grove, Killarney, a brother of the deceased man with his murder when he appeared in court on October 7th and a day later, they charged Thomas Dooley (41), a cousin of the dead man, with his murder when he appeared in court.

Both men were remanded in custody by Judge David Waters to appear at Tralee District Court on October 12th by video link when they were again remanded in custody by Judge Waters to appear again on October 26th again by video link.

Gardaí released the 40-year-old man without charge on Wednesday and said that they would be preparing a file on his involvement in the killing of Thomas Dooley which they will also forward to the DPP.