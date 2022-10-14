Gardaí arrest 34 suspects in major operation against gang linked to €64 million in frauds

(L TO R) Mr Stephen Kavanagh, INTERPOL Executive Director of Police Services (online) and Detective Superintendent Mick Cryan, An Garda Síochána National Economic Crime Bureau during a Garda Síochána press briefing on Operation SKEIN and Operation JACKAL at Garda Headquarters, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Gardaí investigating the theft and laundering of €64 million in romance fraud and other frauds have arrested 11 people and charged them with 65 offences. The operation was carried out late last month though nothing has emerged publicly before now.

The investigation began in Ireland, and is called Operation Skein, when over €1 million was stolen in a fraud in Asia based on fake invoices. The emails used to carry out the fraud originated in the Republic and when the Garda investigated the crime they carried out searches and seized phones and other devices which yielded significant intelligence about international criminals, known as the Black Axe gang.

That intelligence was shared by the Garda with international law enforcement partners and prompted Interpol to establish an international operation - Operation Jackal - which has since spread to 13 countries in four continents and is known as Operation Jackal.

Over the last week a major series of searches in the Republic, led by the Garda Economic Crime Bureau, has resulted in nine searches being conducted in counties Dublin and Clare. A total of 34 arrests were made; 11 under organised crime legislation and 23 to be charged with crimes linked to the winder investigation.

More to follow.