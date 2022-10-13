Man in serious condition after suspected stabbing in Finglas

A man suffered serious injuries in a suspected stabbing attack on Main Street in Finglas, Dublin on Thursday

The incident occurred in the Main Street area of Finglas village at around 10.30am.

Gardaí and paramedics were alerted and came to the scene, where the victim was treated before being taken to hospital.

Garda headquarters confirmed that gardaí from Finglas gardaí were investigating a “serious assault” in the Main Street area.

“The male in his early 40s was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital with serious injuries,” it said of the victim.

The scene of the attack was sealed off after the victim was taken to hospital and was undergoing a forensic examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau on Thursday afternoon.

No arrests had been made and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. CCTV footage from the area is being gathered as part of the inquiry.

An Garda Síochána appealed to any witnesses or any road users who may have dashcam footage taken in the area between 10am and 11am on Thursday to contact Finglas station on (01) 666 7500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.