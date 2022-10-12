Man held over fatal Tralee funeral stabbing released without charge

Thomas Dooley (43) died after he was attacked at New Rath Cemetery at Rathass in Tralee

A man who had been arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a man during a funeral at a graveyard in Co Kerry last week has been released without charge.

Two other people have been charged over the killing of Thomas Dooley (43) in Tralee on October 5th.

On Monday a third man was arrested by gardaí and questioned over the killing.

A Garda spokesman said he had been released without charge, with a file to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Thomas Dooley (41), of Bay 10, the Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork, was brought before a special sitting of Kenmare District Court on Saturday in relation to the killing of his first cousin.

The accused is charged with the murder of Mr Dooley, who was also his brother-in-law, at Rath Cemetery, Tralee, on October 5th.

Det Sgt Ernie Henderson of Tralee Garda station said the accused replied “no comment” when the charge was put to him.

The dead man’s brother, Patrick Dooley (35), has also been charged with the murder.

Patrick Dooley, of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, was charged at Kenmare District Court on Friday and remanded in custody to appear at Tralee District Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that he replied to the charge: “I didn’t harm my brother at all in any way — that is all I have to say.”