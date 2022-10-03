Four young males arrested over Cherry Orchard car ramming incident

Footage posted online captured a Garda car being rammed twice during an incident in Cherry Orchard, Dublin.

Four young males have been arrested in connection with an incident in Cherry Orchard in west Dublin where a garda car was rammed.

The collision on September 19th was cheered on by a group of onlookers.

It was recorded and a video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

The gardaí in the rammed car have since signed off work and are receiving support from their colleagues and the organisation.

READ MORE

The incident has been the subject of an extensive garda investigation and a number of homes were searched in the area last month. Mobiles phones and items of clothing were seized for examination and analysis during the operation.

The four juveniles were arrested by gardaí from Ballyfermot, Clondalkin and Rathcoole Garda stations on Monday.

All four are currently detained at a number of Garda stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact the incident room at Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.