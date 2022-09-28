Skeletal remains of baby found in County Cork

Gardai are following a definite line of inquiry following the discovery of skeletal baby remains last week.

The juvenile body was exhumed from ground at a property in Killeagh, a small village in East Cork, about 37km outside the city.

The remains were recovered on Friday following receipt of confidential information. They were removed to Cork City Morgue, where a forensic anthropologist has been consulted.

“A post mortem is still scheduled to take place, the results of which will direct the course of the investigation,” gardaí said, adding that a definite line of inquiry was being followed by detectives based at Midleton.

Forensic anthropologists are typically consulted by law enforcement agencies to assist investigations when skeletal remains require examination.