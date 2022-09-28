Five men held over Monasterevin fatal assault are released

Dylan McCarthy from Co Limerick, had travelled to Co Kildare with other family members, who were celebrating the birth of his nephew

Five men who were arrested in connection with the fatal assault of Dylan McCarthy in Monasterevin last month have been released, with gardaí to prepare a file on the case for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mr McCarthy (29), from Co Limerick, had travelled to Co Kildare with other family members, who were celebrating the birth of his godson and nephew on Saturday, August 20th.

A dispute broke out in a pub on Dublin Street in Monasterevin in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident spilled out onto the street where Mr McCarthy and his father were assaulted by a group of men.

Mr McCarthy sustained head injuries and was unresponsive on the street when gardaí and paramedics arrived. He was treated at the scene and was then taken to Tallaght University Hospital but died there on Monday, August 22nd.

READ MORE

His father was also taken to hospital for treatment for head injuries, but has since been discharged.

Earlier this month three men in their 20s were arrested and then released without charge over the assault, with investigating gardaí preparing a file for the DPP.

This week five men in their 20s were arrested in connection with the assault. A Garda spokesman confirmed the men have been released without charge, with a file to be written up for the DPP, who will decide on whether to take prosecutions.