Man arrested after aggravated robbery of Blackrock shop

A man who robbed a shop at knifepoint in Blackrock, south Dublin, has been arrested by gardaí.

On Monday afternoon gardaí were called to a robbery, where a man armed with a knife had threatened staff before taking a sum of cash. No one was injured during the incident.

Gardaí investigating the robbery searched the surrounding area and a suspect was located.

A Garda spokesman said a man, aged in his 50s, had been arrested and taken to Blackrock Garda station for questioning, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The sum of cash stolen from the shop was recovered by gardaí, the spokesman said.