Two teenagers arrested over alleged assault at GAA ground in Longford

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a GAA official ahead of a match in Co Longford earlier this year. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a GAA official in Co Longford.

The pair, a male and a female, were questioned over the June 11th incident in which a man in his 50s was allegedly set upon by a gang of youths within the confines of Michael Fay Park in Longford town.

The incident happened ahead of a football match between the Longford Slashers and Mostrim. It is understood that the victim was approached by a group of young males after trying to disperse them from a stand in the ground ahead of the game.

He was then attacked, suffering non life threatening injuries, before the group fled the scene.

Gardaí have made progress with the investigation in recent days and arrested two teenage suspects.

“Gardaí attended an incident of assault that occurred at approximately 5.35pm on the 11th of June 2022 in the Farneyhogan area of Longford,” said a garda spokesman. “One man aged in his 50s received treatment for non-life threatening injuries following this incident.

“Two juveniles, a male and a female both aged in their teens, were arrested in relation to this incident and have since been released without charge pending file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.”