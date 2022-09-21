Woman (40s) arrested over Co Westmeath car fire that killed two children

Floral tributes at the scene of the fatal car fire near Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A woman in her 40s has been arrested by gardaí investigating a car fire in Co Westmeath that killed two young children earlier this month.

The children, a two-year-old boy and five-year-old girl, were killed in the fire on September 9th.

The mother of the children was airlifted from the scene to hospital for treatment of serious injuries from the fire.

Emergency services were called when another motorist came upon the burning car on a minor road at Lacken, between Coole and Multyfarnham.

The vehicle was on fire in the centre of the road and the driver who was first on the scene tried to rescue those inside before the emergency services arrived.

In a statement on Wednesday, a Garda spokesman said detectives investigating the fatal fire had arrested a woman in her 40s.

The woman is currently detained in a Garda station in the Midlands under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“An Garda Síochána will be making no further comment at this time,” the spokesman said.