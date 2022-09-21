Crime & Law

Gardaí investigating after alleged assault filmed in central Dublin shop

Force says no arrests made and inquiries ongoing after video of Dame Street incident posted on social media

Gardaí are investigating after a video emerged on social media of two women fighting in a shop on Dame Street in Dublin 2. Photograph: Alan Betson

Shauna Bowers
Wed Sep 21 2022 - 07:43

Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred at a shop in Dublin in the early hours of Tuesday.

A video which emerged on social media shows two women fighting in a store on Dame Street.

One of the women is seen holding what appears to be a blade and attempting to attack the other woman with it. A woman is seen with blood on her face and head at the end of the incident.

A security guard can be seen in the video attempting to intervene before stepping back as the fight continues while onlookers gather.

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána said the force is investigating an assault that occurred at a retail premises on Dame Street in Dublin 2 at around 3.30am on Tuesday.

“No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing,” he added.

