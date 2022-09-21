Gardaí investigating after alleged assault filmed in central Dublin shop

Gardaí are investigating after a video emerged on social media of two women fighting in a shop on Dame Street in Dublin 2. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred at a shop in Dublin in the early hours of Tuesday.

A video which emerged on social media shows two women fighting in a store on Dame Street.

One of the women is seen holding what appears to be a blade and attempting to attack the other woman with it. A woman is seen with blood on her face and head at the end of the incident.

A security guard can be seen in the video attempting to intervene before stepping back as the fight continues while onlookers gather.

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána said the force is investigating an assault that occurred at a retail premises on Dame Street in Dublin 2 at around 3.30am on Tuesday.

“No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing,” he added.