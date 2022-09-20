Cherry Orchard ramming incident believed to be act of revenge following Garda searches

Footage posted online has captured a Garda car being rammed twice during an incident in Cherry Orchard, Dublin.

Suspects involved in the ramming of a garda car in Cherry Orchard on Monday night are believed to have acted in revenge for a recent, wide-ranging search operation by gardaí in the area.

Gardaí are confident they have established the identities of those involved in Monday’s incidents and arrests are expected soon. The two cars involved had been stolen and gardaí have recorded their licence plate numbers.

Some of the suspects involved are youths and were under a court ordered curfew at the time, sources said. The incident occurred around the time their curfew was due to begin.

The suspects are believed to have rammed the garda car in revenge for a series of arrests made last month of young men and teenagers suspected of involvement in car thefts, dangerous driving, criminal damage and public order offences in Cherry Orchard. Most of those involved are underage and are being dealt with as minors by the courts.

The arrest operation in August involved a number of searches in the Cherry Orchard area to intervene in a spate of incidents of car thefts and dangerous driving involving local youths.

Several houses were search by Ballyfermot gardaí who were backed up by the Armed Support Unit, the Garda helicopter and gardaí from Clondalkin and Rathcoole.

‘Disgraceful’

The Garda Commissioner has described Monday night’s incident as “disgraceful” and “very concerning”.

Drew Harris said there was a full investigation under way and the gardaí would look to tonight and the following nights with the public order unit on standby.

On Monday night, video footage emerged on social media of a Garda car being rammed by another vehicle in Cherry Orchard. A spokesman for the gardaí said members received reports of dangerous driving in the Ballyfermot area. Upon their arrival at the scene, two vehicles were driving erratically, failed to stop when requested to do so, and one vehicle then rammed an official Garda car.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships, Mr Harris said the two gardaí who were in the patrol car that was rammed were uninjured and 11 garda cars were on hand shortly afterwards.

He said the public order unit had been on standby over the weekend. “In effect we have brought forward our operation and response to the rise of anti-social behaviour around the Halloween period.” He said there had been vigorous policing in the area over recent weeks. He added that there will be a “vigorous response to such disorder”.

“I am saying to the local community that we did respond in terms of an overt presence. That rests on top of previous investigations around the seizure of vehicles and the identification of individuals that have been brought before the courts in recent weeks.”

In light of the events, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she has asked Commissioner Drew Harris to specifically examine what can be done about “this type of anti-social behaviour.”

Ms McEntee, speaking in the Dáil, said the video showed “a blatant disregard for the law, for An Garda Síochána - and most importantly for decent people in the local community in Cherry Orchard.

“We will always support communities affected by anti-social behaviour and criminality - honest, hard-working people who are appalled by this type of law breaking.

“We will also always put supports in place to ensure that there are services and facilities for young people in all our communities.

“But, I have to be clear: anyone who engages in anti-social behaviour can be punished - and we will not allow anti-social behaviour leave communities in fear.

“We will always support communities. We will do so in a comprehensive way and I have asked the Garda Commissioner specifically to look at what more we can do to tackle and deal with this type of anti-social behaviour.”

Living in fear

Local representatives have said residents in the suburb are “living in fear” of being petrol bombed or having their cars burnt out.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan, who is also the chairman of the Dublin City Council Joint Policing Committee, said this is just the latest in a series of antisocial incidents the community has experienced.

In January, there were six nights in a row when cars were robbed and burned out, he said, with another surge in violence in July when cars were robbed five nights in a row and taken on a “joyride” around the community.

“This is nothing new unfortunately. It was a very, very dangerous situation for the gardaí, for the residents, and indeed for the young people,” he said.

“Cherry Orchard is a community in trauma. When young people are raised in a community when there is violence like that, drug-related intimidation, the activity that goes with drug dealing, criminal gangs, it leaks down to young people. Those people grow up to be parents, they grow up to be grandparents. And now we’re dealing with three generations, leaving a deep trauma that’s unresolved.”

Brendan Cummins, youth work project leader at Familibase community service in Cherry Orchard, said over the past five to six years there has been an “escalation” in the behaviour of young people in the area.

“When children are exposed to this, it becomes attractive. There are families who feel unsafe in their homes when they hear a car or when they see a crowd of young people, but I think by working with the small number of young people [who are participating in the anti-social behaviour], that benefits everyone,” he said.

Very disturbing

The incident has been described as “very disturbing” by the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI).

Antoinette Cunningham, general secretary of the AGSI, said social media was a “big factor”.

Social media coverage of the incident could encourage copycat incidents, as others would feel empowered to engage in “more of this behaviour”, she told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

Such behaviour was completely unacceptable for the ordinary people who lived in the area and for the gardaí who were trying to “go about their lawful job”.

The situation required more than just condemnation, it required solutions, she said. “It’s easy to condemn, it’s difficult to give solutions to ensure that this kind of behaviour doesn’t continue. We have to find long term solutions.”

Brendan O’Connor, president of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), said the incident was “indicative” of the need to increase resources for the force.

“Again it’s indicative of under-resourcing, equipment is 30 years out of date, all the things that the guards and the Garda Representative Association are beating a drum for years and years and not listened to; this is a manifestation of all the problems we’ve tried to highlight,” he told RTE’s Today with Claire Byrne.

“People think we’re always complaining, always winging, always looking for more. The basic things are not there for our members going out to keep communities safe.”