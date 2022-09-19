Two men and two women arrested as part of investigation into Limerick killing

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Lee Slattery (24), whose body was discovered near the Delmege House estate at Moyross, Limerick, in 2010.

Mr Slattery, of Ballynanty in Limerick city, who was found buried in a shallow grave near a housing estate, had been shot in the head. His body was discovered by his father, on May 31st, 2010, after the family was telephoned with information indicating where the remains lay.

Mr Slattery had been reported missing by his family several days after he was last seen near his home.

In the course of an arrest operation on Monday, two women, aged in their 20s and 40s, and a man in his 30s were arrested and detained under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939. A second man aged in his 20s was also arrested and detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

All four are currently being held at garda stations in the Limerick and Clare Garda Divisions.

The murder of Lee Slattery remains the subject of a live and active investigation and gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact them at the incident room in Mayorstone Garda station 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111, or at any Garda station.