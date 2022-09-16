Minister for Justice publishes plan to counter internal corruption in An Garda Síochána

Helen McEntee secured Government approval to publish the detailed plan to address the recommendations of the Garda Inspectorate’s report ‘Countering the Threat of Internal Corruption’, which was published in March 2021. Photograph: Alan Betson

An implementation plan to counter the threat of corruption in An Garda Síochána has been published by the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

Ms McEntee secured Government approval to publish the detailed plan to address the recommendations of the Garda Inspectorate’s report ‘Countering the Threat of Internal Corruption’, which was published in March 2021.

The inspectorate’s report contained 34 recommendations around strengthening anti-corruption measures and improving safeguards, including in the areas of the abuse of power for sexual gain, conflicts of interest/business interests, substance testing, vetting and the operation of the statutory exemption from fixed charge penalties in emergency situations.

The implementation plan contains actions to address each of the recommendations as well as timelines.

“As outlined in the implementation plan, significant progress has already been made by the new Garda Anti-Corruption Unit on addressing a number of the recommendations, and clear timelines have been set out for those that are outstanding,” the department said on Friday.

Ms McEntee said the unique nature of policing meant “it is one which is open to the threat of corruption”.

“An Garda Síochána is not alone in this and this report will help ensure that An Garda Síochána has the appropriate structures and measures in place to guard against that threat,” she said.

“Any wrongdoing or corruption within policing damages the integrity and morale of officers and staff alike and undermines public confidence in police services.”

The Minister added that “significant work” has been undertaken by An Garda Síochána to counter corruption in the organisation, and to develop a culture where “it is safe and encouraged to speak up if you are aware of corruption or wrongdoing”.

“Clear policies and procedures are in place for reporting and dealing with wrongdoing; professionalism and integrity is taught and promoted right from training in Templemore for new recruits through to each and every rank and grade in An Garda Síochána,” she said.

“To support the commissioner in this work, we have enacted legislation to enable testing of personnel for controlled drugs in An Garda Síochána and my officials are working on supporting legislation to bring this into effect.”