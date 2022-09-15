Twenty-seven due in Dublin court over retail crime charges

Twenty-seven people are due before Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday in connection with a Garda operation targeting retail crime. File photograph: The Irish Times

Twenty-seven people are due before Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday in connection with a Garda operation targeting retail crime.

The operation identified suspects following a Garda response led by gardaí from Raheny. Gardaí reassessed historical reports of crimes to identify suspects in retail settings.

As a result, twenty-two men and five women are to appear before the District Courts charged with 37 alleged offences arising from 29 incidents (15 in Clontarf, 11 in Raheny and three in Howth) of theft, criminal damage and burglary affecting the business sector.

Supt David Kennedy said the operation “focuses on increased collaboration and co-operation with the business community in Raheny, Clontarf and Howth through increased engagement with Raheny Business Association.”

READ MORE

“Ultimately, this approach will promote crime awareness and enhance our relationships with the business community. I encourage all businesses to continue to report criminal matters to An Garda Síochána and to continue work collaboratively with us in the detection and prevention of crimes against the retail sector.”

An Garda Síochána “continues to co-operate with the business community to reduce loss through prevention and detection,” it said in a statement.