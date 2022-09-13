Woman arrested after man found with knife wounds on Dublin’s Leeson Street

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to reports of an incident on Leeson Street. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A woman aged in her 20s has been arrested after a man suffered knife wounds at a flat in Lower Leeson Street, Dublin, early on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 5am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to reports of an incident on Leeson Street, and a man in his late 20s was discovered outside an apartment complex with apparent stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene is preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The Garda Press Office said the woman was detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, while investigations are ongoing. She was being held at Pearse Street Garda station.