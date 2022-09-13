McEntee in New York to promote Ireland as centre for international legal services

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD, will be joined by the Attorney General, Paul Gallagher SC; High Court President David Barniville, and Michelle Ní Longáin, President of the Law Society of Ireland, in highlighting Ireland’s legal expertise. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

The Minister for Justice, the Attorney General and the President of the High Court are leading a mission to New York to promote Ireland as a centre for international legal services.

The Ireland for Law three day promotional visit this week is supported by the Industrial Development Agency, the Law Society of Ireland and the Bar Council of Ireland.

The scale of Ireland’s offering for legal services, including being the sole English language common law jurisdiction benefiting from EU membership, will be highlighted at a number of engagements attended by senior US commercial lawyers, counsel and executives.

The topics for discussion include parallel US/Irish corporate restructurings; arbitration; Ireland as a destination for financial services and structured finance transactions; and international enforcement post-Brexit.

The mission will bring together members of The Law Society of Ireland, including representatives from several top Irish law firms, members of the Bar of Ireland and their counterparts in leading US law firms.

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD, will be joined by the Attorney General, Paul Gallagher SC; High Court President David Barniville, and Michelle Ní Longáin, President of the Law Society of Ireland, in highlighting Ireland’s legal expertise in corporate advice, transactions and international dispute resolution and restructuring.

Speaking in advance of the trade visit, Patrick Leonard SC said: “We look forward to developing and strengthening relationships with our US colleagues. Ireland’s proposition, post Covid, remains as strong as ever. In an increasingly complex environment for clients who operate cross border, Irish legal services meet the needs of US corporates doing business in Europe.”

Ms Ní Longáin said: “This is a collaborative effort to promote Ireland as a strong, effective legal jurisdiction with an independent judiciary and courts service. Ireland has full service contentious and non-contentious legal expertise in all sectors and a common law legal system incorporating the rule of law. The Irish legal system is skilled and experienced in working with US clients across all their legal needs.”

Ireland for Law, chaired by former Taoiseach John Bruton. is the Government’s international legal services strategy and complements Ireland for Finance, the strategy for the international financial services sector to 2025.

The New York visit forms part of a continuing series of international engagements, with forthcoming missions in 2022 and 2023 to Madrid, Brussels, London and Chicago.