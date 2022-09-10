PSNI officer injured during disturbance in Downpatrick housing estate

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said an officer required hospital treatment for a head injury. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A police officer has been injured in the North after coming under attack with petrol bombs, bottles and masonry during street disturbances blamed on “anti-social” behaviour by dozens of youngsters.

The injured officer was struck by a bottle during the disorder at the Flying Horse Estate in Downpatrick, Co Down, on Friday night into early Saturday morning. A police car was also damaged when its front windscreen was smashed.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the officer required hospital treatment for a head injury.

The disturbances lasted for a number of hours during which “masonry, bottles and petrol bombs were thrown at officers and police vehicles by a group of up to 30 young persons,” said PSNI Inspector Steven Weatherald.

“We are aware of the ongoing problem of anti-social behaviour in the estate and are committed to working with other agencies, elected representatives and the community to tackle this problem,” he said.

“This is not something that can be addressed by police alone. Much more can be achieved if everyone in the community works together. Those who are involved in this type of activity may only be a small minority, but they are upsetting their own community by continuing to engage in such behaviour.” Inspector Weatherald urged parents in the neighbourhood “to be aware of where their children are, and what they are up to.”

“The behaviour of your child may be making the life of your neighbour, or another member of your community, almost unbearable,” he added.

“We all bear a responsibility to work together and make this community a safer place in which to live, and those who hold positions of responsibility and influence are asked to help.”

The PSNI said it would continue to provide a visible policing presence in the estate.