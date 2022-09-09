Appeal for witnesses to serious assault at Electric Picnic festival

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault at the Electric Picnic festival that caused serious injuries to a man in his 30s.

The man was taken to Tullamore Hospital and was later transferred to St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

His injuries are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

The alleged assault occurred sometime between 10pm and midnight last Friday in the Today FM Sound Garden at the festival in Stradbally, Co Laois, according to a Garda spokesman.

It is alleged the assault happened during the last song of DJ Jamie Maguire’s set.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are asking anybody who witnessed the incident or who may have video footage to make it available for the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 66 111 or any Garda station.