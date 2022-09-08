Two men charged over €465,000 drug seizure in Galway village

Cannabis plants worth €465,000 were seized from a Co Galway property. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have arrested two men after discovering €465,000 worth of drugs at a property in a Galway village.

The search in Ballygar, east Galway, on Wednesday afternoon led to the seizure of cannabis plants.

The men, one in his 40s and the other in his 30s, were detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

They have been charged and are due to appear before Ballinasloe District Court this morning, a Garda spokesman said.

The search was part of the Garda’s national drugs strategy. “Operation Tara” aims to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels, the spokesman said.

The drugs will now be sent for further analysis.