Joint funeral to be held for three Tallaght siblings on Friday

Floral tributes to Lisa Cash and her younger twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley outside the house on Rossfield Avenue, Tallaght. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Three siblings who died after a violent incident at their home in Tallaght, Dublin last weekend are to be remembered at a joint funeral.

Lisa Cash (18), and twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley (8) were found dead at their family home on Rossfield Avenue, Brookfield in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A funeral mass will take place at St Aidan’s Church, Brookfield at 10am on Friday, after which they will be buried at Bohernabreena Cemetery.

“Lisa, Chelsea and Christy will be forever loved and very sadly missed by their heartbroken family,” a death notice on Tuesday said.

It noted the siblings were the “beloved and cherished” son and daughters of Margaret and the late Andy Cash and Billy Cawley, and brother and sisters of Margaret and Mikey.

The three deceased are to repose at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home in The Square, Tallaght on Thursday from 2pm to 5pm.

Their family expressed “a very special thanks to everyone for all their love and kindness over the past few days”.

Andrew Cash (24), the siblings’ older brother, was charged with their murder on Monday.

During his court appearance, Mr Cash gave a “no comment” when charged with the murder of his two sisters and brother.

Having been arrested by officers in the aftermath of the incident, he was detained at Tallaght Garda station.

On Monday evening he was charged and brought before Judge Patricia McNamara at a special late sitting of Dublin District Court.

Dressed in a grey sweater, black tracksuit bottoms and runners, he sat silently on the defendant’s bench at the side of the courtroom.