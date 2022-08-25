Gardaí to examine report alleging exploitation of sex workers

Researchers carried out 50 interviews with 25 sex workers between October 2020 and January of last year. File photograph: PA

Garda headquarters has said it will study the findings of a report alleging some members have exploited or sought sexual services from sex workers.

The force appealed for potential victims of Garda abuse of power to come forward following the publication of the research which was carried out by the University of Limerick and funded by the Department of Justice.

Researchers carried out 50 interviews with 25 sex workers between October 2020 and January of last year. The report, I Must Be Some Person: Accounts from Street Sex Workers in Ireland, focuses on the implementation sex worker laws introduced in 2017 while also detailing alleged garda abuse of power.

It states five of the interviewees said they had been sexually exploited by a garda.

“This shows that there is a clear problem within the Irish law enforcement system if members of An Garda Síochána engage in exploiting the vulnerable populations,” it said.

Others sex workers said they had been approached by gardaí “who were looking to buy sexual services from our participants” while there were “widespread incidents” of gardaí harassing and verbally abusing street sex workers.

Interviewees detailed various interactions with gardaí including one who allegedly asked a sex worker what her rates were. The woman said she did not deal with gardaí to which he replied “You will do business with me, I need you to co-operate.”

It was alleged some gardaí referred to new sex workers as “fresh meat” or made inappropriate jokes about oral sex or “what you’d do for a tenner?”

One woman reported approaching gardaí in a frightened state after a man had tried to pull her into a car. She asked the gardaí to help her get home but they drove off in the opposite direction, she said.

Another interviewee described a sex worker telling gardaí she had been raped and badly assaulted. “If we charge him we’re going to charge you as well,” the gardaí allegedly told the victim.

“An Garda Síochána will study the findings of the report,” a Garda spokesman said on Thursday before detailing the outreach work carried out by gardaí in the Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit (OPIU).

“For example, in November 2021, as part of co-ordinated days of action, An Garda Síochána conduced 45 safeguarding visits with individuals working in the sex trade.”

He said all gardaí ethically, professionally and appropriately treat people with dignity and respect. Allegations of illegal or unethical activity will be investigated, he said, and the force has a clear policy on gardaí using their position for sexual gain.

“The policy is clear that any attempt by garda personnel to abuse their powers for sexual gain will not be tolerated and will result in disciplinary action up to, and including, dismissal.

“We would ask anyone with any information of such abuse of power by gardaí to report it to An Garda Síochána so it can be investigated.”