Suspected cocaine worth €3.2m seized in Dublin

Gardaí have seized approximately €3.2 million worth of suspected cocaine and arrested one man as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Dublin.

The drugs were seized on Sunday evening at a residence in Clondalkin, Co Dublin, and one man in his 30s was arrested.

The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

During the course of the search, gardaí found and seized over 40 blocks of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €3.2 million, as well as cash to the value of €21,500 and drug paraphernalia.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.