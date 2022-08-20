Man killed in Cavan hit-and-run named locally

Gardaí believe the incident occurred sometime between 10pm on Thursday night and 12pm on Friday: Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The man who was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Co Cavan has been named locally as Frank Nulty.

The body of Mr Nulty (57) from Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan was discovered by the side of the road on the N3 in Billis is by a cyclist at about midday on Friday.

Emergency services attended the scene but he was pronounced dead. His body was removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí believe the incident occurred sometime between 10pm on Thursday night and 12pm on Friday.

Mr Nulty is predeceased by his parents John and Agnes and survived by his sister Geraldine Pritchard, who lives locally, and by his brother Tommy, who lives in New York.

Mr Nulty worked in Kyte Powertech in Cavan town, where there is a continuing industry dispute about pay.

Following an examination of the area, it was identified that Mr Nulty was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene.

Forensic collision investigators have completed a full technical examination of the scene and the road has reopened.

Gardaí in Bailieborough are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward, and to any person who is aware of a vehicle with unexplained damage in the wider Cavan area.

Tributes were paid to Mr Nulty on the website rip.ie. One colleague posted: “Rest in peace our dear Frank. You brought so much fun and laughter into the workplace. You were a gentle kind friend to all at work. Frank we will miss you dearly. May your gentle soul rest in peace.”

Cavan town curate Fr Martin Gilcreest posted: “Sympathy to all the family during this great loss in your lives at this time. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Others described him as a “gentleman”, a “funny man” and a “dear friend and workmate”.