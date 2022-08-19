Two Irish among nine arrests in Florida over alleged maritime smuggling

An image supplied by Aventura police in Florida after nine people, including two Irish nationals, were arrested over alleged smuggling.

Two Irish people are among nine arrested as part of a US law enforcement operation that resulted in a firearm and a sum of cash being discovered. The arrests were made in Florida on an unspecific date earlier this week.

Of those arrested, two were described as Irish nationals and six as Britons. The nationality of the ninth person was not specified, with that person described by US law enforcement as a “suspected smuggler”.

The arrests took place in the Aventura police catchment area between Miami and Fort Lauderdale about 3km off Haulover Inlet.

The arrests were made by Aventura Police “interdicted a maritime smuggling event near Miami”, according to Chief Patrol Agent Walter N Slosar, the head of US Border Patrol in Miami.

The firearm and $32,000 in cash was seized during the operation which involved Aventura Police, US Department of Homeland Security and US Border Patrol.