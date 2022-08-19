Crime & Law

Murder investigation opens after death of man in Belfast

Man (27) is arrested after victim is found fatally injured in city centre

Fri Aug 19 2022 - 14:06

A murder investigation has opened following the death of a man found injured in Belfast city centre at the weekend.

The man, aged in his late 30s, was found with serious injuries in the Callender Street area early on Sunday morning. He was taken to hospital but has since died.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time,” the spokesperson said.

“Our enquiries continue, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch with detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1924 of 14/08/22.

“If you were in the area of Callender Street, Chichester Street, Donegal Square, Donegal Place, Royal Avenue or Castle Place between 4am and 8am on Sunday August 14, please contact us,” the spokesperson said. — PA

