Two men arrested in Arklow assault case

Two men have been arrested in connection with an incident in Co Wicklow which has left the victim in a critical condition.

Gardaí were alerted to the assault that occurred in the Ashfield estate in Arklow at 2.30pm on August 2nd.

A man in his 40s was discovered with wounds to his head. He was taken to St Vincent’s hospital to be treated for his injuries.

He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The two men were arrested separately. One, who is aged in his 40s, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and was taken to Bray Garda station for questioning.

The second man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested on Thursday afternoon. He is currently being detained at Wicklow Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.