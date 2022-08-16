Crime & Law

Woman arrested after €82,000 worth of MDMA seized in Co Kildare

Gardaí seize 1.4kg of drug during search of property in the Athy area

16/08/2012...STOCK...WEEKEND...ARCHIVE... Garda confidential line advertised on squad car. Photograph: Frank Miller / THE IRISH TIMES 16/08/2012...STOCK...WEEKEND...ARCHIVE... Photograph: Frank Miller / THE IRISH TIMES keywords - garda gardai crest brand garda car garda van

A woman in her 50s was arrested and was being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at Newbridge Garda station.

Mark Hilliard
Tue Aug 16 2022 - 19:17

A woman has been arrested following the seizure of €82,000 worth of the drug MDMA in Co Kildare on Tuesday.

MDMA, a stimulant which comes in powder and crystal form, is the active ingredient found in ecstasy tablets.

On Tuesday, a joint operation between An Garda Síochána and Revenue’s Customs Service in County targeted a property in the Athy area under warrant, where officers found approximately 1.37 kilograms of the substance.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Kildare District Drugs Unit and Kildare District Detective Units, gardaí said on Tuesday.

A woman in her 50s was arrested and was being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at Newbridge Garda station. Investigations are ongoing.

Mark Hilliard

Mark Hilliard

Mark Hilliard is a reporter with The Irish Times

LATEST STORIES