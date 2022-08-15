Foul play suspected in death of woman (70s) in Co Kerry

Miriam Burns: Her body was found at a property in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, at about 1.15pm on Monday. Photograph: Facebook

Gardaí are expected to begin a murder investigation on Tuesday following the discovery of the remains of a woman in her 70s at her home in Co Kerry.

The body of the woman, named locally as mother-of-three Miriam Burns, was discovered on Monday at 1.15pm on the Ardshanavooly housing estate in Killarney.

While her death was being treated as “unexplained”, gardaí believe she met with foul play and appeared to have suffered an injury to her face or mouth.

Neighbours in Ardshanavooley, a mature and close-knit estate on the eastern edge of Killarney town centre, were shocked and upset at the news.

“She was always cheerful and friendly, and always well-dressed and perfectly turned-out, and you would see her cycling,” one neighbour said.

Technical examination

Gardaí in Killarney were on Monday night awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination on the remains before deciding on the direction of their investigation.

However, Garda sources said they expected the post-mortem to confirm Mrs Burns had met with foul play. All the resources of a homicide investigation have already been committed to the case.

“The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted,” the Garda said in a statement on Monday. “The office of the State Pathologist have been notified. No further information is available at this time.”

Gardaí have already commenced door-to-door inquiries in the housing estate where the woman’s remains were found. They are trying to establish when the deceased woman was last seen alive and who she was in contact with before her death.