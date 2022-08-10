Third man appears in court over Ballymena murder

Victor Hamilton was found dead in Co Antrim last month. Photograph: PA

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena last month.

Michael Hanrahan (41) from Thomas Street, Portadown, appeared via videolink at Limavady Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ballymena to face a single charge of murder.

A detective sergeant said he believed he could connect the accused to the charge.

The accused spoke only to confirm his date of birth and that he understood the charge against him.

No bail application was made during the brief hearing of the case.

The case was adjourned until August 11th.

Mr Hamilton (63) was found dead in the driveway of his home in Orkney Drive in the Co Antrim town on July 26th.

Two men have previously appeared in court charged with the murder.

Mario Menezes (33) of Portmore Street, Portadown, and Mamadu Saido Djalo (29) from Springfield Crescent in Belfast have previously been remanded in custody.

A 23-year-old woman who was arrested has been released on bail pending further inquiries. -PA