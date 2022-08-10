Police searching for missing Co Tyrone man find remains in reservoir

Damien Heagney (47) was last seen at the end of December in the Dromore area. Photograph: PA Wire

Police investigating the disappearance and murder of a man from Cookstown, Co Tyrone have recovered suspected human remains from the Cappagh Reservoir.

Damien Heagney (47) was last seen at the end of December in the Dromore area. Detectives received a report that he was missing on July 19th.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement that the suspected remains have been taken away for examination and that inquiries are ongoing.

Detectives investigating the case arrested a man (50) at the weekend on suspicion of murder following the search of a property in the Cookstown area. He was later released on bail. - PA