Man arrested after body of male (20s) discovered in Drumcondra apartment

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his late 20s whose body was discovered in an apartment in Drumcondra, north Dublin.

The deceased was discovered by gardaí in an apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra, on Saturday evening. His body remained at the scene on Sunday, which was being preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged.

An area of Griffith Park, Drumcondra has also been sealed off as part of the investigation.

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in a north Dublin Garda station. He can be detained for up to seven days.

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda station and enquires are ongoing, gardaí said.