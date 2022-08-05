Man shot outside Dublin hotel in June dies in hospital

The scene at the Hilton Hotel in Kilmainham, Dublin 8, where Gary Carey (41) was shot on June 24th. He died in hospital on Friday. Photograph: Colin Keegan

Gardaí are expected to open an murder investigation following the death of a Dublin man as a result of gunshot wounds he received in June.

Gary Carey (41) was shot multiple times in the car park of the Hilton Hotel in Kilmainham, Dublin 8, on June 24th. He had been using the gym at the hotel, which is close to his home, prior to the incident.

At least two men chased Mr Carey through the car park before shooting him six times in the chest and arm. He was brought to nearby St James‘s Hospital for treatment. He had lost a large amount of blood but was conscious following the attack.

It is understood that Mr Carey was initially expected to recover from the injuries. However, he recently developed an infection which hampered his recovery and led to his death in hospital on Friday.

“The office of the State Pathologist and the local coroner have been notified and a postmortem examination has been arranged,” a Garda spokesman said.

The incident was the third time that Mr Carey had been targeted in a shooting attack in the last two years. He had until recently been living outside the country due to fears for his safety.

Once back in Ireland, Mr Carey had taken to wearing a bullet proof vest when out in public. It is believed the shooting was linked to a feud with Dublin criminals. He had one serious conviction for a drug offence.

The victim’s brother, Darren Carey (20), was killed by the Grand Canal in Co Kildare in 2000 along with another man. It is believed they were killed by criminal Mark Desmond, who was himself murdered in Lucan in 2016.

Anyone with information about the attack or footage from the area near the Hilton on the South Circular Road from the morning of June 24th last is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda station on (01) 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.