Appeal for witnesses following serious Co Wicklow assault

Gardaí investigating an assault on a man left in a critical condition from head injuries have appealed for any witnesses to the Co Wicklow attack.

A man in his 40s was assaulted in a home in Ashfield, Arklow, Co Wicklow in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The man had been found with wounds to his head and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital. A Garda spokesman described the man’s current condition as critical.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the assault to come forward. Investigating gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area where the attack took place between 12.30 and 2.30am on Tuesday.

Anyone with camera footage or motorists who may have dash-cam footage of the area during this time period have been asked to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111, or any Garda Station.