Significant increase in bogus tradesmen frauds this year, says report

Technology-based fraud has increased significantly since the pandemic, according to Garda statistics. Photograph: iStock

The number of frauds involving bogus tradesmen calling to victims homes has almost doubled this year.

According to crime statistics released by An Garda Síochána on Tuesday, certain types of frauds that became common during the pandemic have continue to increase significantly.

Overall, fraud offences are down by 2 per cent compared to 2021 figures, but there has been a 81 per cent rise in bogus tradesmen fraud, a 58 per cent increase in accommodation fraud and a 128 per cent increase in fraud involving the takeover of bank accounts.

Technology-based fraud has increased significantly since the pandemic, while other types have mostly declined.

Burglaries have increased by 33 per cent this year but remain 38 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels.

Assault causing harm cases are up 34 per cent on last year and up 14 per cent on 2019 while sexual offences are down 3 per cent on last year.

However rape offences have increased by 23 per cent since last year and 11 per cent since 2019.