Spate of keyless car thefts across Northern Ireland prompts PSNI warning

Detective Inspector Mark Bell said with advances in technology, "thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob. They only need to be within a few metres of your car key to get the signal, even if it’s inside your home”.

Police in Northern Ireland have warned motorists to be aware of thieves using sophisticated technology to clone car key fobs — allowing them to drive off with a minimum of fuss, just as if they had the real key.

The PSNI said it was issuing its warning following a spate of “keyless car thefts” across Northern Ireland. Over the past 11 months, police said, some 35 cars have been stolen across the six counties, using technology that replicates the signal a digital key normally sends to a car.

Detectives in the North said they believed, due to the repeated pattern of offending, that this activity could be the work of an organised crime group.

This style of car theft has already been seen in the Republic, particularly since 2017 when a family’s homes security system in Co Meath recorded thieves using a relay device that copies the radio signal being emitted from electronic car keys.

As well as electronic keys for car doors being widespread, many newer cars have electronic, push-button starting which is activated by a signal emitted form the car key which doesn’t have to leave a pocket or a handbag.

However thieves with the right equipment can record the signal from a keyring — even if it is hanging up or in a drawer inside the house. Once copied the criminals can simply open the car doors and drive away. The most at risk cars include high end Mercedes and the newest Jaguar, BMW and other expensive makes.

In the North Detective Inspector Mark Bell urged vehicle owners this week to be vigilant, especially those with keyless entry cars. “With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob. They only need to be within a few metres of your car key to get the signal, even if it’s inside your home”, he said.

The PSNI offered the following advice:

When at home keep your car key (and the spare) away from the car, doors and windows

Put your keys in a signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag

Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it’s not being used, by removing the battery

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm

Park in your garage overnight, if you don’t have a garage park close to your home

A Faraday bag — also referred to as a signal blocking pouch — is lined with layers of metallic material that can block a key’s signals from reaching the outside world. Once you’ve locked your car, simply pop the key in the bag and any would-be thieves will be disappointed. Faraday bags, named after the Scientist Michael Faraday who invented them to block electromagnetic fields, are available online or from many motor factors.

A cheaper alternative is to line a box with some layers of tinfoil and place your keys inside before going to bed. It is possible to use common aluminium foil as a Faraday box so long as it has no holes in it, and has an insulating layer between its surface and the item to be protected.

Asked for a comment on the PSNI warning the Garda said crime prevention advice was available on the Garda website, Garda.ie