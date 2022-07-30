Prisoner in critical condition after assault in Mountjoy cell

The scene of the assault in Mountjoy Prison has been sealed off for forensic examination. Photo: David Sleator

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault in Mountjoy Prison in Dublin which has left a 34-year-old man in a critical condition.

It is understood the attack occurred shortly after 6pm on Friday when the man was set upon in his cell by a number of other prisoners. The man was hospitalised having sustained serious head injuries.

The inmate is currently being treated in intensive care in hospital. His condition is critical.

The victim of the assault had this week begun a six and a half year jail sentence for firearms offences committed in Dublin last year.

It is thought the attack may have been ordered by a person outside the prison.

A Garda spokesman said the man is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

“The scene has been technically examined and an incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.”

Confirming the nature of the incident, the Irish Prison Service said the matter was the subject of a Garda investigation.

Prisoner officers acted immediately when the assault occurred. They were supported by other staff members.

The cell where the attack occurred and the outside landing area have been sealed off to facilitate a technical examination. CCTV footage in the prison will also be viewed as part of the investigation.