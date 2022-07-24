Gardaí suspect people known to Louise Muckell have information about her last known movements

Louise Muckell, who was in her mid 50s, was regarded as a 'talented' music teacher who taught in the former Sisters of Mercy secondary school, Rathkeal

Gardaí investigating the death of an accomplished Limerick pianist last week believe persons known to her have vital information about her final movements.

The talented musician and singer, Louise Muckell, originally from Roches Road, Rathkeale, but with an address at Cois Deel in the west Co Limerick town, died at University Hospital Limerick, last Wednesday, following an apparent serious assault.

Gardaí said Ms Muckell was discovered with “serious injuries” Tuesday night in Rathkeale, and they suspect she was the victim of a vicious assault at an apartment in Limerick city earlier on the day or in the days beforehand.

Gardaí are investigating a theory that a person or persons she knew have vital information about the circumstances of the assault and of Ms Muckell’s movements immediately before and after she sustained the injuries.

Gardaí suspect Ms Muckell may have been driven by a third party on a 60km round-trip from Rathkeale to Limerick City and back to her home in the west Limerick town last Tuesday.

It’s suspected she was attacked at a location in the city centre before being driven home again.

Gardaí are understood to have identified a group from Ms Muckell’s social circle who they believe may have vital information to help their enquiries into her suspicious death.

Gardaí are trawling video footage from CCTV cameras in Rathkeale and Limerick city, to try to piece together Ms Muckell’s last movements.

Gardaí have conducted house-to-house inquires in the Cois Deel estate, as well as in the area around Windmill Street, Limerick city, where they believe Ms Muckell was assaulted.

“Gardaí in Limerick had attended an incident that occurred in the Windmill Street area of Limerick earlier on the evening of Tuesday 19th July and enquiries to date suggest that the deceased may have frequented a residence on Windmill Street in the day or days prior to her discovery with serious injuries on the 19th July 2022,” said a garda spokesman.

“In particular gardaí wish to speak to any persons who were in the Windmill Street area of Limerick City or the Cois Deel area of Rathkeale between Sunday, 17th July, 2022, and Tuesday, 19th July, 2022, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward,” he added.

“Any persons who may have camera footage (including dashcam and CCTV) of either area between these dates are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.”

A postmortem on Ms Muckell’s body was conducted by State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, however gardaí have not released the autopsy results.

Ms Muckell, who was in her mid 50s, was regarded as a “talented” music teacher who taught in the former Sisters of Mercy secondary school, Rathkeale, and had trained under the late Irish soprano Veronica Dunne.

Fiona Ní Caoimh Dubhghall, a former Rathkeale youth choir member, who was taught by Ms Muckell, said she was “so saddened” to hear of her death.

In a heartfelt tribute Ms Ní Caoimh Dubhghall wrote: “In the late ‘80s, Louise took time to teach us, the youths of Rathkeale to come together in voice. Under Louise’s direction, the Rathkeale Youth Choir went to Mosney, a dream come true for many of us.”

“Thank you Louise for the great memories, may the choirs of angels come to great you, may they lead you to paradise, Rest In Peace,” Ms Ni Caoimh added.

Caroline Collins described Ms Muckell as “a gentle soul who left us with precious childhood memories, and that trip to Mosney was one of the highlights of our teenage years”.

Helen Collins added: “Very sad, sure Louise you will lead the choir in heaven.”

Rathkeale-Adare Fine Gael Councillor, Adam Tesky, appealed “to anyone with information to come forward to An Garda Siochana to try to bring this to some sort of hopeful conclusion, as there are a lot of families suffering in Rathkeale and there is a dark cloud over the community.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.