Man arrested after assault on woman in Co Kildare woods

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a woman at a woodland site in Monasterevin, Co Kildare last Sunday.

Gardaí have also issued an appeal for two women who assisted the injured party to come forward and help with their investigation.

The suspect, aged in his 20s, was being held at Kildare Garda station on Friday under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, and investigations are ongoing.

The woman, also aged in her 20s, received serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident which occurred in an area known as Moore Abbey Wood on the Kildangan Road.

A 250 acre woodland, it is made up of pathways, picnic sites and walking routes.

Gardaí reissued their appeal for anyone in the Monasterevin area last Sunday between 1pm and 5.20pm, and especially those with video or dashcam footage, to make contact.