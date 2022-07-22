Crime & Law

Drugs worth €120,000 and firearm seized in Dublin suburb

Garda search in Finglas part of ongoing investigation into organised crime group in the area

Gardaí said the discovery was made on Thursday following ongoing investigations into an organised crime group in the area.

Fri Jul 22 2022 - 21:54

Almost €120,000 worth of drugs, as well as a firearm and ammunition have been seized in the west Dublin suburb of Finglas.

Suspected, unspecified controlled drugs estimated to be worth €118,300 are to be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. A suspected firearm has been sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for examination.

The morning search was carried out by local garda units, assisted by the Garda Dog Unit and the Armed Support Unit. No arrests were made and the investigation remains active, gardaí said.

