Man and woman arrested in Lisa Thompson murder inquiry

Gardaí investigating the murder of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson (52) in her Dublin home two months ago have made the first arrests in the case. Two people, a man and a woman, have been detained and were being question in separate Garda stations in Dublin.

The suspects, both in their 30s, were arrested on Monday for questioning about the murder of Ms Thompson in her home on Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11. She met a very violent death and though her remains were discovered on Tuesday, May 10th, gardaí believe she had been dead for of a number of days.

The two suspects now under arrest were being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows for them to be questioned about offences for up to 24 hours without charge.

Gardaí have been examining Ms Thompson’s lifestyle in the months before she was murdered, which they believe had become more chaotic. A drugs-link to the killing has been investigated on the basis Ms Thompson may have been forced by criminal elements to hold large quantities of tablets intended for sale on the illegal drugs market in Dublin.

Ms Thompson, who lived alone, had been violently attacked, suffering a large number of stab wounds. Gardaí have studied the close relationships she had developed in the last months of her life as part of the efforts to identify her killer.

They believe she had befriended a number of people dealing in tablets sold on the illicit drugs market, and are trying to establish if her murder was in any way linked to that trade, even indirectly.

A concerned neighbour raised the alarm by calling 999, seeking an ambulance, just after 3pm on the day Ms Thompson’s remains were found. When paramedics arrived at the house they called gardaí and the death was discovered. Ms Thompson’s children were not living at the house with their mother.

The dead woman was originally from Ballymun, had gone to school there and also previously had a position in youth work in the area, though she was not in that role at the time of her murder.