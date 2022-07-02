Man critical in hospital after serious assault in Clane

The scene where a man was seriously assaulted in Clane, Co Kildare, has been preserved for technical examination and investigations are ongoing. Photograph: The Irish Times

A man in his 50s is in a critical condition in hospital after an assault in Clane, Co Kildare, on Saturday.

At about 11.20am, the man was seriously assaulted by two males at a residence in The Avenue area of Abbeylands, Clane, the Garda said. The two males later fled the scene on foot.

The injured man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he is currently in a critical condition.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident or for any person with information to contact Naas Garda station on 045 884300, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who were in the area between 11am and 11:30am and who may have camera footage to come forward.