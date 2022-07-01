Teenager dies after being hit by car in Celbridge

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was injured and later died after being hit by a car in Celbridge, Co Kildare. Photograph: Alan Betson

A teenager has died after being hit by a car while walking in Co Kildare.

The young male suffered serious injuries in the collision on the Aghards Road in Celbridge at around 11.55am on Wednesday. He was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he was treated but later died.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information or footage that might assist the investigation to contact Leixlip station on (01) 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Garda figures show that, up to Wednesday, 83 people had died in fatal road incidents so far this year, an increase of 30 fatalities on the same period last year.

Road safety officials and senior gardaí appeared before the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport and Communications on Thursday to respond to questions about the increase in road deaths.

Paula Hilman, Garda Assistant Commissioner for roads policing, said early data suggested alcohol was believed to be a factor in around one-fifth of the fatal collisions to date this year, with speed a likely factor in 29 per cent.